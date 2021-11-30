Myanmar's military govt files new corruption charge against Suu Kyi - state TV
Myanmar's military government has filed a new corruption charge against deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, state-run broadcaster MRTV reported on Tuesday. The new charge relates to the purchase and rental of a helicopter and falls under the anti-corruption law, violations of which are punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Suu Kyi's lawyers, who have been issued with a gag order in relation to the cases, did not have comment.
The new charge relates to the purchase and rental of a helicopter and falls under the anti-corruption law, violations of which are punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Suu Kyi, 76, was ousted in a Feb. 1 coup and faces nearly a dozen cases against her including incitement and violations of COVID-19 protocols. She has rejected all the charges to date.
A spokesperson for Myanmar's military government did not respond to calls from Reuters seeking comment. Suu Kyi's lawyers, who have been issued with a gag order in relation to the cases, did not have comment.
