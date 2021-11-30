Russia has no aggressive plans against Ukraine, senior official says
30-11-2021
Russia is not preparing any aggressive plans against Ukraine, the Interfax news agency quoted Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, as saying on Tuesday.
Moscow has informed Washington that it has no aggressive plans against Ukraine, but will continue to closely monitor activity of NATO and Ukrainian troops near Russia's borders, Patrushev was quoted as saying by Interfax.
