Left Menu

Belarus leader, in U-Turn, says annexed Crimea is legally Russian - RIA

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 was legally Russian territory, the RIA news agency reported, a stark change in his public stance. Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the peninsula as Russian after Moscow seized the territory.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 20:40 IST
Belarus leader, in U-Turn, says annexed Crimea is legally Russian - RIA
  • Country:
  • Russia

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 was legally Russian territory, the RIA news agency reported, a stark change in his public stance.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the peninsula as Russian after Moscow seized the territory. The annexation drew condemnation and sanctions from the West. Most of the world continues to recognise Crimea as Ukrainian territory. Kyiv wants it back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021