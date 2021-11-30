Ugandan troops enter Congo to fight Islamist militia - three witnesses
Reuters | Beni | Updated: 30-11-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 20:42 IST
BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U gandan troops crossed into Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday afternoon as part of a coordinated operation with Congo's army against an Islamist militia blamed for a recent string of bombings in Kampala, three witnesses said.
Spokespeople of the governments of Uganda and Congo were not immediately available for comments.
