Ugandan troops enter Congo to fight Islamist militia - three witnesses

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U gandan troops crossed into Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday afternoon as part of a coordinated operation with Congo's army against an Islamist militia blamed for a recent string of bombings in Kampala, three witnesses said.

Spokespeople of the governments of Uganda and Congo were not immediately available for comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)