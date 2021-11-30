IJMA seeks nod to import 5 lakh bales of raw jute from Bangladesh

The Indian Jute Mills Association has sought permission from the authorities to import five lakh bales of raw jute from Bangladesh to tide over the shortage of the fibre, IJMA Chairman Raghavendra Gupta said on Tuesday.

The industry lobby body said the import is intended for non-food packaging. The price of Bangladeshi raw jute is hovering at Rs 7000 per quintal.

“The IJMA urged the Jute Commissioner to allow mills to import at least five lakh bales from Bangladesh to tide over the shortage situation for production of jute goods, other than products meant for foodgrains and sugar sector,” Gupta said at the Jute Expert Committee meeting.

He estimated raw jute production at 85 lakh bales. The IJMA had sought to remove the Rs 6500 per quintal price cap of raw jute imposed bythe Jute Commissioner and consider the market led price of Rs 7200 for Kolkata delivery.

