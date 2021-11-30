Left Menu

Two International Red Cross workers abducted in eastern Congo

"We're following the situation closely and call for their release," he said. The details on the nationalities of the two staff members were shared by ICRC spokesperson Florian Seriex.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:28 IST
Two International Red Cross workers abducted in eastern Congo

One Congolese and one international staff member of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were abducted in conflict-hit eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, the humanitarian aid group said.

The kidnapping took place at 1030 a.m. as their two-vehicle convoy travelled from the regional capital Goma to the nearby area of Sake as part of a water supply project, said ICRC's local spokesperson Paulin Bashengezi. "We're following the situation closely and call for their release," he said.

The details on the nationalities of the two staff members were shared by ICRC spokesperson Florian Seriex. It was not immediately clear who was behind the kidnapping.

The area lies in North Kivu province, one of two that have been run by the Congolese military since May when the government declared a state of siege in response to rampant violence by rebel groups. Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday launched joint air and artillery strikes in eastern Congo against an Islamic State-linked militia known as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), both countries said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021