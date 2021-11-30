Maha: Man held for killing 78-year-old grandmother after being scolded over clothes

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his maternal grandmother in New Nandanvan area of Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.

Devkabai Jeevandas Bobade (78) was found dead in her home on Saturday evening with her throat slit and her hands and legs tied.

Late Monday night, Mitesh Sanjay Paachbhai, the son of the deceased's daughter, was arrested, an official said. ''The Paachbhai family stays on the first floor of Devkabai's house, while the deceased occupies the ground floor. The deceased had apparently scolded Mitesh for not being properly dressed when he came to the ground floor to switch on the water pump,'' he said.

An angry Mitesh pushed Devkabai to the ground, gagged her with his pants, tied her hands and legs and slit her throat with a kitchen knife, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)