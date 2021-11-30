Left Menu

UAE to sign major deals during French president's visit on Dec. 3 - Emirati official

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:51 IST
The United Arab Emirates and France will sign major contracts when President Emmanuel Macron visits Dubai on Dec. 3 , a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday.

"I don't want to spoil the Christmas present with the president," Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, told reporters when asked whether Abu Dhabi would purchase French-made Rafale fighter jets.

"This is an excellent relationship and various agreements will be signed. After the president's visit the relationship will be broader in different areas."

