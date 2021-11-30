Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh TET paper leak: Exam Authority official suspended, 1 more accused arrested

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended the secretary of the state's Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, with immediate effect in connection with the paper leak case of the UP Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021.

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended the secretary of the state's Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay, with immediate effect in connection with the paper leak case of the UP Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. Inspector General Law and Order, Sanjeev Gupta said that Upadhyay was suspended following an order by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Apart from this, one more accused has been arrested in the question paper leak case.

"UP Special Task Force has arrested one accused in connection with UP TET paper leak matter. One set of question paper of UP TET 2021, six admit cards and three mobile phones seized from him," Inspector General Law and Order, Sanjeev Gupta said. The IG also informed that Secretary Sanjay Upadhyay has been suspended following an order by the chief minister.

The UPTET examination that was scheduled to be held on November 28 was cancelled following an alleged leak of its question paper. The exam is now set to be held next month by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) and students will neither have to fill a form nor pay fees again.

State Education Minister Satish Dwivedi said that Chief Minister has been directed to invoke the National Security Act against the guilty. The case will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF), he said. "CM has directed to impose the National Security Act, 1980; strict proceedings will be undertaken against those found guilty. STF is investigating, around 24 people have been arrested. The exam will be conducted in December," he said. (ANI)

