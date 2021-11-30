Peace along India-Pak border in Jammu due to robust domination, surveillance: BSF IG D K Boora

The International Border (IB) with Pakistan in Jammu is witnessing peace due to the robust domination and surveillance by the Border Security Force (BSF), a top official said.

This year, the border guarding force faced multiple challenges such as drone activities, tunnelling and smuggling attempts, the BSF official said.

The BSF continuously carried out anti-tunnel drives along the IB. It was able to detect two tunnels in January 2021 and made a huge dent to the infiltration attempts by terrorists from Pakistan, Inspector General of BSF D K Boora told reporters here on the eve of the 57th raising day of the force.

''Detection of these tunnels also exposed the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists and smugglers,'' he said.

''As a result of robust domination and surveillance, there has been continued peace along the International Border in Jammu,'' Boora stressed. The BSF is manning about 192 kilometres of the International Border with Pakistan and is also deployed along the Line of Control with the Indian Army.

Boora said the BSF being the first line of defence along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh border is dominating the International Border relentlessly round the clock every day.

