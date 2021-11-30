Decomposed body of elderly woman recovered from flat in Agra

The decomposed body of an elderly woman was recovered from a flat in Agra in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, 65-year-old Usha Devi Gupta had been living alone in the flat in Chhatta area since the death of her husband 15 years ago.

Chhatta Police Station SHO Sher Singh told PTI, ''The body was lying on the bed and was decomposed. It seems that it was 3-4 days' old. The flat where she was living alone was locked from outside.'' The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered, the police said.

The woman's brother said the police was called after her neighbours complained that foul smell was emanating from the flat. ''I suspect that she was murdered as the gate of the flat was locked from outside,'' the woman's brother said.

