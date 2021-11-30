Punjab Cong MLA Jalalpur's son appointed director of power utility PSPCL
The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed Gagandeep Singh Jalalpur, the son of Congress MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, as the director in the state-owned power utility PSPCL for two years.
Jalalpur replaces R P Pandov, who is considered close to former chief minister Amarinder Singh. Madan Lal Jalalpur is a legislator from Ghanaur seat in Patiala.
According to a government order, Gagandeep Singh Jalalpur has been appointed as director (administration) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for two years with immediate effect.
