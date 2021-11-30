Left Menu

Punjab Cong MLA Jalalpur's son appointed director of power utility PSPCL

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:35 IST
The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed Gagandeep Singh Jalalpur, the son of Congress MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, as the director in the state-owned power utility PSPCL for two years.

Jalalpur replaces R P Pandov, who is considered close to former chief minister Amarinder Singh. Madan Lal Jalalpur is a legislator from Ghanaur seat in Patiala.

According to a government order, Gagandeep Singh Jalalpur has been appointed as director (administration) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for two years with immediate effect.

