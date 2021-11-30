Former Trump chief of staff Meadows agrees to cooperate with Jan. 6 panel
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:39 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Tuesday that Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, has provided records to the panel and agreed to appear "soon" for an initial deposition.
