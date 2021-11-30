Man gets five years' RI for sexually assaulting minor girl

A special court in Latur district has sentenced a 25-year-old man to five years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

Special judge for Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act cases at Ahmedpur also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused on Monday, prosecution sources said.

The complaint had been registered on December 21, 2020, at Ahmedpur police station against Vinod Narayan Ghotkekar (25), the accused, sources added.

PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)