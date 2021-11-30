Left Menu

24-year-old woman dies while undergoing tubectomy at govt camp in Rajasthan

PTI | Kota | Updated: 30-11-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 22:48 IST
24-year-old woman dies while undergoing tubectomy at govt camp in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-old-woman died at the initiation of tubectomy surgery at a government family planning camp in Bundi district of Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

The camp was organised by the district medical and health department at the Hindoli Community Health Centre on Monday and a total of 21 women were listed for tubectomy surgery.

According to camp in-charge Dr. Prabhakar Vijay, the woman, identified as Manisha Rager of Hatikheda village in Hindoli, was brought to the surgery table around 3 pm.

At the initiation of the surgery process, the woman's condition deteriorated after the administration of anaesthesia and she was immediately referred to the Bundi district hospital where she was declared dead around 4.30 pm, he said.

The actual reason of her death would be clear only after the receipt of postmortem report, he said, adding that her abdomen was yet to be opened for surgery.

A three-member committee has been set up to probe the matter and the body was handed over to the family members after postmortem by a medical board on Tuesday morning, Bundi Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Mahendra Tripathy said. The woman has two sons aged four and one.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband, police have lodged a case and begun investigation, Hindoli police station SHO Mukesh Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
2
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021