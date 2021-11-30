24-year-old woman dies while undergoing tubectomy at govt camp in Rajasthan

A 24-old-woman died at the initiation of tubectomy surgery at a government family planning camp in Bundi district of Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

The camp was organised by the district medical and health department at the Hindoli Community Health Centre on Monday and a total of 21 women were listed for tubectomy surgery.

According to camp in-charge Dr. Prabhakar Vijay, the woman, identified as Manisha Rager of Hatikheda village in Hindoli, was brought to the surgery table around 3 pm.

At the initiation of the surgery process, the woman's condition deteriorated after the administration of anaesthesia and she was immediately referred to the Bundi district hospital where she was declared dead around 4.30 pm, he said.

The actual reason of her death would be clear only after the receipt of postmortem report, he said, adding that her abdomen was yet to be opened for surgery.

A three-member committee has been set up to probe the matter and the body was handed over to the family members after postmortem by a medical board on Tuesday morning, Bundi Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Mahendra Tripathy said. The woman has two sons aged four and one.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband, police have lodged a case and begun investigation, Hindoli police station SHO Mukesh Kumar said.

