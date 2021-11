BRIEF-WHO Issues Advice For International Traffic In Relation To Omicron Variant

* WHO ADVICE FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC IN RELATION TO THE SARS-COV-2 OMICRON VARIANT (B.1.1.529) - STATEMENT

* WHO SAYS COUNTRIES SHOULD CONTINUE TO APPLY AN EVIDENCE-INFORMED AND RISK-BASED APPROACH WHEN IMPLEMENTING TRAVEL MEASURES * WHO SAYS BLANKET TRAVEL BANS WILL NOT PREVENT THE INTERNATIONAL SPREAD, AND THEY PLACE A HEAVY BURDEN ON LIVES AND LIVELIHOODS

* WHO SAYS ANY TRAVEL-RELATED RISK MITIGATION MEASURES SHOULD BE PART OF AN OVERALL NATIONAL RESPONSE STRATEGY * WHO SAYS ESSENTIAL INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SHOULD CONTINUE TO BE PRIORITIZED AT ALL TIMES DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* WHO SAYS ALL COUNTRIES SHOULD ENSURE THAT MEASURES ARE REGULARLY REVIEWED AND UPDATED WHEN NEW EVIDENCE BECOMES AVAILABLE ON OMICRON OR ANY OTHER VOC

