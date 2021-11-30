Left Menu

Case registered over defamatory Facebook post against Akhilesh Yadav

PTI | Kannauj | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:09 IST
Case registered over defamatory Facebook post against Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and 49 others on the order of a court in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh over an alleged defamatory post against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, police said on Tuesday.

A senior district police official, however, said, ''During the course of investigation Zuckerberg's name was dropped, while investigation is being carried out against the administrator of the (Facebook) page.'' Chief Judicial Magistrate Dharamveer Singh on Monday directed the police to lodge the case on the complaint of Amit Kumar, a resident of Sarahati village.

Following the court order, a case was registered at Thatia police station, SHO Prayag Narayan Bajpayee said.

In his application before the court, Amit Kumar had said that on the Facebook page by the name of 'Bua Babua', an attempt to tarnish the image of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was made.

The term ''Bua Babua'' was coined when BSP chief Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav had entered into an alliance in the 2019 parliamentary election.

Amit Kumar said that an application was sent to the Superintendent of Police through a registered post on May 25, but no action was taken, following which he moved the court and urged that a case be registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
2
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021