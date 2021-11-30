Delhi High Court seeks ED response on Gautam Thapar bail plea
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to ED on bail plea of Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar arrested in connection with a money laundering case relating to an alleged bank loan fraud case.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to ED on bail plea of Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar arrested in connection with a money laundering case relating to an alleged bank loan fraud case. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri asked ED to file a reply on the Thapar bail plea and listed the matter for further hearing on December 20.
Thapar is currently undergoing judicial custody. The earlier trial court had dismissed his bail plea. ED had arrested Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in a money laundering case following searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai.
An ECIR has been registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai customs officials seize two luxury watches worth Rs 5 cr from Hardik Pandya at airport
Navi Mumbai jewellery shop robbed of valuables worth over Rs 77 lakh
Actor Shahrukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani summoned second time by Mumbai police, she seeks more time
Param Bir Singh extortion case: Mumbai Court sends 2 cops to 14 days judicial custody
Youth Cong head accuses Mumbai Cong chief of insulting him, writes to Sonia Gandhi seeking action