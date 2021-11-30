Haryana govt issues transfer & posting orders of 16 IAS officers
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 16 IAS officers with immediate effect, an official statement said here.
Among those transferred were Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department.
He has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department and Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department.
TVSN Prasad, ACS, Finance and Planning Departments and Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi has been given the additional charge of ACS, Cooperation Department.
Ankur Gupta, ACS, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department, has been posted as ACS, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.
Apoorva Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of the Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department.
Vikas Gupta, Director General, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation.
Amneet P Kumar, Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation, and CEO, Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority, has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation and Director General, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
T L Satyaprakash, Secretary of the Power Department, Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd. and CEO (Designate) of Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana Ltd., has been given additional charge of Labour Commissioner Haryana and Secretary of the Labour Department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Public Health Engineering Department
- Urban Estates Department
- Micro
- Medium Enterprises
- Development Corporation
- Town and Country Planning
- Cooperation Department
- Managing Director
- Haryana
- Town and Country Planning and Urban Estates
- the Public Health Engineering Department
- Finance
- Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority
- Consumer Affairs Department
- Haryana Scheduled Castes
- Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd.
- Labour Department
- Planning Departments
- Information Systems of Haryana Ltd.
- Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance
ALSO READ
SC dismisses appeals against appointment of DGP in Punjab New Delhi, Nov'
2.46 lakh physical payment devices installed in smaller towns under Payment Infra Development Fund
India temporarily shuts five coal-fired power plants around New Delhi
India temporarily shuts five coal-fired power plants around New Delhi
Isha Khosla assumes charge as Secretary of New Delhi Municipal Council today