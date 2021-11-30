Left Menu

Main shooter, 6 others arrested in Wasseypur’s property dealer murder case

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:30 IST
The Dhanbad police on Tuesday said it has arrested the ''main shooter'' and six others allegedly involved in the murder of Wasseypur property dealer Nanhey Khan. Khan, 42, was shot dead in broad day light on November 24 in Bank More police station area of the district, where he had gone for some work.

Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjiv Kumar told reporters that a special squad of officers raided the farm house of the prime accused, Prince Khan, at 4 am on Tuesday and arrested seven persons in connection with the case.

Two pistols, six live cartridges, eight mobile phones, country-made hand grenades and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, Kumar said.

Prince Khan had released a video on social media and claimed responsibility for the murder, shortly after Nanhey Khan was gunned down.

The main shooter has been identified as Md Rashid Hassan.

Last week, the police had conducted a raid at Prince Khan’s home and arrested his mother, suspected to be one of the conspirators, along with two others.

Six country-made hand grenades and four luxury cars were seized from his home, the SSP said.

Prince, who faces charges for murders and extortion, is yet to be traced, he added.

