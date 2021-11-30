Saudi opens consular section Kabul embassy as of Tuesday - state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:42 IST
Saudi Arabia announced that it was opening the consular section in its embassy in the Afghani capital of Kabul as of Tuesday to provide consular services to Afghani citizens, state news agency (SPA) reported.
In August, Saudi evacuated all of its diplomats from the embassy in Kabul after the Taliban movement overtook the country in a swift sweep.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghani
- Kabul
- Saudi
- Saudi Arabia
- Taliban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Outsiders eyeing mineral wealth in Afghanistan amid financial crisis
Three months into Taliban's rule, Afghanistan on the fringe of falling apart
Kabul passport office suspends work as demand crashes system
Pakistan responsible for humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, Iran, during virtual summit