Odisha teacher murder case: Retired district judge to monitor probe

Retired district and sessions judge of Balangir APS Naidu will monitor the ongoing police investigation into the kidnap and murder of a woman teacher in Kalahandi district, sources said on Tuesday.

The Orissa High Court, in an administrative decision, has suggested the name of Naidu while considering a request from the state government in this regard, they said.

In its judicial capacity, the court is currently adjudicating over a petition filed by the father of the deceased, seeking a time-bound, impartial investigation and speedy trial of the case.

It has asked for a status report from the Odisha government on the police investigation so far, and fixed December 3 as the next date of hearing of the petition.

The body of the teacher was on October 19 exhumed from the playground of the school where she worked.

Two persons, including the prime accused, have been arrested.

