Left Menu

Odisha teacher murder case: Retired district judge to monitor probe

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 30-11-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 23:43 IST
Odisha teacher murder case: Retired district judge to monitor probe
  • Country:
  • India

Retired district and sessions judge of Balangir APS Naidu will monitor the ongoing police investigation into the kidnap and murder of a woman teacher in Kalahandi district, sources said on Tuesday.

The Orissa High Court, in an administrative decision, has suggested the name of Naidu while considering a request from the state government in this regard, they said.

In its judicial capacity, the court is currently adjudicating over a petition filed by the father of the deceased, seeking a time-bound, impartial investigation and speedy trial of the case.

It has asked for a status report from the Odisha government on the police investigation so far, and fixed December 3 as the next date of hearing of the petition.

The body of the teacher was on October 19 exhumed from the playground of the school where she worked.

Two persons, including the prime accused, have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
2
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021