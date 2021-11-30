5 intruders killed, one Pakistani smuggler held by BSF along IB in Jammu so far this year

The Border Security Force (BSF) has neutralised five intruders and a Pakistani smuggler besides arresting three Pakistani intruders along the International Border (IB) here so far this year, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The force also recovered 22 weapons and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

By maintaining continued vigil and through swift action, the BSF was able to neutralise five intruders and apprehend three Pakistani intruders so far this year, BSF Inspector General D K Boora said.

He was speaking to reporters on the eve of the 57th Raising Day of the BSF.

''The ever-vigilant troops of the BSF were also able to neutralise a Pakistani smuggler who was trying to smuggle a consignment of narcotics from Kathua border on June 23. The BSF seized about 27 kgs of narcotics in this successful operation along the IB,'' Boora said.

Apart from this, BSF troops seized about 9.99 kgs of narcotics from Naushera on August 30 along with fake Indian currency worth Rs 2,75,000, he said.

Boora said the BSF recovered 22 weapons, 1,002 rounds of ammunition, 51 magazines and 14 grenades from the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

These included six AK-type rifles, 26 pistols, one under-barrel grenade launcher, 421 AK ammunition, 348 pistol ammunition, 233 other ammunition, 15 AK magazines, 36 pistol magazines, 10 hand grenades and four Chinese grenades.

The IG said the BSF faced multiple challenges this year like drone activities, tunnelling and smuggling attempts but it thwarted all attempts made by the adversaries.

