Maoist posters crop up in Odisha villages, urge people to ‘attack’ police, excise officials

Maoist posters were spotted in several villages of Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Tuesday, stoking fear and panic in the area, an official said.

The posters were claimed to be put up by the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the CPI (Maoist).

Residents of villages in Barakhama, Midiakia, Bataguda and Rebingia panchayats in Balliguda block noticed the posters in the morning, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) G R Rahgabendra said.

The handwritten notes warned people not to venture into forests as bombs and land mines have been planted at many places.

It urged people to attack the joint squad of police and excise officials who come for destruction of cannabis plants, besides the armed forces deployed in combing operations, the SDPO said.

Security personnel “misbehave and torture” women in many instances in a habitual manner during such operations, the posters read.

An investigation is underway, Rahgabendra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)