Left Menu

At least three dead in Michigan school shooting, suspect in custody

At least three people were killed and six others wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, and a student was quickly taken into custody, law enforcement authorities said. The shooting at Oxford High School, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, which was reported shortly before 1 p.m. EST (1700 GMT), drew a massive response from law enforcement and emergency personnel, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 02:06 IST
At least three dead in Michigan school shooting, suspect in custody

At least three people were killed and six others wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, and a student was quickly taken into custody, law enforcement authorities said.

The shooting at Oxford High School, about 35 miles (55 km) north of Detroit, which was reported shortly before 1 p.m. EST (1700 GMT), drew a massive response from law enforcement and emergency personnel, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said. "We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We do not believe there are any other at this time."

Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters at the scene that the suspect was a 15-year-old sophomore at the school who used a semi-automatic handgun. A teacher was among the wounded, he said. "He fired multiple shots, I can tell you that," McCabe said.

McCabe said law enforcement personnel were still searching the school, which was placed on lockdown when the shooting started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global
4
Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus strain

Ecuador announces restrictions for travelers due to Omicron coronavirus stra...

 Ecuador

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021