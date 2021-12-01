Left Menu

National Guard who refuse to get vaccinated could lose funding- Pentagon chief

The Pentagon made the vaccine mandatory for all service members in August and the vast majority of active-duty troops have received at least one dose. Austin's move, which was laid out in a memo seen by Reuters, comes a day after he rejected a request by the Oklahoma governor to exempt National Guard troops from a military wide vaccine mandate. The deadline for National Guard troops varies by the different services they are in.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 02:34 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that the Pentagon will not fund National Guard troops who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Pentagon made the vaccine mandatory for all service members in August and the vast majority of active-duty troops have received at least one dose.

Austin's move, which was laid out in a memo seen by Reuters, comes a day after he rejected a request by the Oklahoma governor to exempt National Guard troops from a military wide vaccine mandate. The deadline for National Guard troops varies by the different services they are in.

