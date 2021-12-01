National Guard who refuse to get vaccinated could lose funding- Pentagon chief
The Pentagon made the vaccine mandatory for all service members in August and the vast majority of active-duty troops have received at least one dose. Austin's move, which was laid out in a memo seen by Reuters, comes a day after he rejected a request by the Oklahoma governor to exempt National Guard troops from a military wide vaccine mandate. The deadline for National Guard troops varies by the different services they are in.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that the Pentagon will not fund National Guard troops who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Pentagon made the vaccine mandatory for all service members in August and the vast majority of active-duty troops have received at least one dose.
Austin's move, which was laid out in a memo seen by Reuters, comes a day after he rejected a request by the Oklahoma governor to exempt National Guard troops from a military wide vaccine mandate. The deadline for National Guard troops varies by the different services they are in.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- U.S.
- Defense
- National Guard
- Oklahoma
- Lloyd Austin
ALSO READ
EU to aim for rapid deployment force without U.S. assets by 2025, document says
Biden promises candor on human rights, Xi greets 'old friend' as U.S.-China talks begin
China's Xi tells Biden that China and U.S. should strengthen communication, coexist peacefully
Biden and Xi meet virtually as U.S.-China chasm widens
FOREX-Euro crumbles; traders wait on U.S. consumer test