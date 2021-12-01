Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. judge asks if owners of opioid maker Purdue abused bankruptcy to shield assets

A U.S. judge on Tuesday questioned whether members of the Sackler family that owned Purdue Pharma abused the bankruptcy system, as she considers whether to overturn a ruling that shielded the Sacklers from liability over the opioid epidemic. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan said she wanted more information about more than $10 billion that the Sacklers, according to court documents, received from Purdue between 2008 and 2018, when they left the company’s board.

Biden seeks willing hosts for nuclear waste storage sites

The Biden administration on Tuesday said it was seeking local communities willing to host nuclear waste storage sites, arguing they are needed to deal with the nation’s existing waste and encourage growth in virtually emissions-free nuclear power to fight climate change. The U.S. government tried for decades to create a large-scale nuclear waste dump in Yucca Mountain in Nevada to store waste accumulating at reactor sites, but the project was ultimately rejected due to public concerns about safety.

Rhode Islander charged with Jan. 6 U.S. attack on police using table leg

Prosecutors have filed felony charges against a Rhode Island man who investigators allege used a wooden table leg to attack police guarding the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, according to unsealed court papers. In an 11-page statement of facts, an unnamed Federal Bureau of Investigation agent based in Boston said video footage taken during the riot showed Timothy Desjardins, 35, of Providence, "assaulting multiple law enforcement officers" in a U.S. Capitol tunnel using what "appears to be a broken wooden table leg."

Ex-Trump chief of staff Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 panel - for now

The House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot said on Tuesday that Mark Meadows, who served as former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff, has provided it with records and agreed to appear soon for a deposition. "Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the Select Committee through his attorney. He has produced records to the committee and will soon appear for an initial deposition," Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee, said in a statement.

Three students shot dead, eight people wounded at Michigan high school; suspect arrested

A 15-year-old boy killed three fellow high school students and wounded eight other people upon opening fire with a semi-automatic handgun at a Michigan high school, and he was quickly arrested, police said. One of those wounded was a teacher and the remainder were students at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Detroit, the Oakland County Sheriff's office said.

U.S. labor secretary visits top West Coast ports as union talks loom

The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday met with unions and employers at the nation's busiest port complex in Southern California as anxiety builds ahead of next year's contract negotiations covering roughly 22,000 West Coast dockworkers. The contract expires in July, and the stakes are particularly high at the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex that handles some 40% of U.S. imports. Docks at the side-by-side ports are crowded with cargo boxes and more than four dozen container ships are waiting to unload as retailers like Walmart scramble to stock shelves with holiday gifts.

CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo suspended indefinitely, CNN says

CNN on Tuesday suspended news anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely over his role in defending his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo regarding sexual harassment allegations.

Courts block two Biden administration COVID vaccine mandates

The Biden administration was blocked on Tuesday from enforcing two mandates requiring millions of American workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a key part of its strategy for controlling the spread of the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe, Louisiana, temporarily blocked the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) from enforcing its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers until the court can resolve legal challenges.

Jobs of future in focus as Biden visits Minnesota technical college

U.S. President Joe Biden, racing to stay ahead of a new COVID-19 variant and rising inflation, traveled to Minnesota on Tuesday to tout the benefits of his $1-trillion infrastructure law and push passage of a separate $1.75-trillion spending measure. Since signing the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Nov. 15, Biden has made visits to Michigan, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire to tout its benefits and help turn around slumping poll numbers for himself and the Democratic Party.

Top U.S. Senate Democrat, Republican confident on debt-ceiling hike

The top Democrat and the top Republican in the U.S. Senate voiced confidence on Tuesday that they would pass legislation raising the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit soon, averting a catastrophic default. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he expects to pass the increase "soon," after a "good conversation" with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

