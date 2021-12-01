Left Menu

Gambling operator Suncity closes all VIP gaming rooms in Macau -sources

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-12-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 07:22 IST
Embattled gambling operator Suncity Group Holdings has closed all VIP gaming rooms in Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, after the company's chairman was arrested, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters. Alvin Chau, founder of Suncity Group, a conglomerate with interests that span gambling to property, was arrested by Macau police on Sunday.

Trading in shares of the company was suspended on Wednesday.

