Manickam Tagore moves adjournment notice in LS to discuss COVID-19 deaths data

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss "the actual number of COVID-19 deaths and direct the government to ensure that the poor get Rs 4 lakhs each". In his letter to Secretary-General of the Lower House, Tagore said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: It is a matter of grave concern that at least 50 lakh people have died in the country due to Covid. However, the Government has given false statistics with lesser number of deaths."

He further stated: "The stories of the families of those who died due to Covid is highly pathetic as they have lost their breadwinners and consequently were pushed to severe financial desert. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Government to provide proper compensation to rehabilitate such families. Therefore, the House should take appropriate action to discuss about the actual number of deaths and direct the Government to ensure that the poor get Rs 4 lakh each as they were devastated by Covid and their earning members were lost". As per the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 death toll is at 4,68,980.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

