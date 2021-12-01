Left Menu

Fire breaks out inside Parliament premises

A fire broke out inside the Parliament premises on Wednesday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:00 IST
Fire breaks out inside Parliament premises
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out inside the Parliament premises on Wednesday morning.

According to Delhi Fire Department, the fire broke out in Room number 59 of Parliament at around 8 am today. However, the fire has been put under uber control.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and is likely to be concluded on December 23. (ANI)

Also Read: Parliament meant for discussion, not for tearing papers and dancing: Anurag Thakur

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021