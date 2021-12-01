Left Menu

Delhi govt likely to slash VAT on fuel prices today: Sources

In the Delhi Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government is likely to decrease VAT on petrol and diesel, informed government sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 10:12 IST
Delhi govt likely to slash VAT on fuel prices today: Sources
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the Delhi Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government is likely to decrease VAT on petrol and diesel, informed government sources. "The Delhi government may take the decision of decrease VAT which will reduce the petrol or diesel prices in the national capital," sources said.

The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal around 11.30 am today. On the eve of Diwali this year, the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021