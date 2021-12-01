Left Menu

India reports 8,954 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

India reported 8,954 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths in the past 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 11:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 8,954 new COVID-19 cases and 267 deaths in the past 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the country stands at 99,023 which is less than one lakh after 547 days.

More than 4.69 lakh people have succumbed to the virus so far as the death toll stands at 4,69,247. A total of 10,207 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally in the country to 3,40,28,506.

At present, the recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.81 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.84 per cent. Meanwhile, over 124.10 (1,24,10,86,850) crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

