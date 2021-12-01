Left Menu

U.S. military leaders in S.Korea for talks over N.Korea, alliance

Austin was due to arrive on Wednesday afternoon, while General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrived earlier. The two were scheduled to participate in annual consultative meetings with South Korea, which hosts around 28,500 American troops as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-12-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:06 IST
U.S. military leaders in S.Korea for talks over N.Korea, alliance
  • Country:
  • South Korea

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and other top military officials were set to gather in South Korea on Wednesday to discuss the future of their military alliance and plans to counter threats from North Korea. Austin was due to arrive on Wednesday afternoon, while General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrived earlier.

The two were scheduled to participate in annual consultative meetings with South Korea, which hosts around 28,500 American troops as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty. The meetings are the first official "Security Consultative Meeting" between the allies since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

Seoul is seeking to persuade Washington to back an "end of war declaration" as a way to jumpstart stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea. U.S. officials have signalled support for such a declaration, but say there may be disagreements with South Korea over the sequence of such measures. North Korea accuses South Korea and the United States of driving tensions with their joint military activities, while the allies say their forces are needed to deter the North.

Another issue expected to top the agenda in Seoul is South Korea's efforts to win wartime "operational control" of combined military forces. Currently, a U.S. general would command those forces during a war. That transition has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to key military drills and other meetings being cancelled.

On Wednesday, Milley met with General In-Choul Won, South Korea's Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to joint statement. "During the discussions, General Milley and General Won recognised the enduring alliance and highlighted significant advancements made to strengthen cooperation," the statement said.

Milley also emphasized the United States' commitment to providing "extended deterrence" to South Korea, a reference to Washington's vow to defend its ally with nuclear weapons if necessary. Austin is scheduled to meet with Defence Minister Suh Wook on Thursday, as well as attend ceremonial events.

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021