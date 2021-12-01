4 relatives dead in Indiana home after report of shots fired

Four family members were found shot to death in a northeastern Indiana home, including the suspected gunman, authorities said Tuesday.

An elderly woman hid in the bathroom of the Allen County home during the violence Monday night and alerted police to the killings after she managed to escape, police said.

Officers dispatched to the home about 9 p.m. found the bodies of two males and two females, including a teenage girl, said Troy Hershberger, chief deputy for the Allen County Sheriff's Department. He said he believes one of the deceased was the killer.

The Allen County coroner identified the other deceased as Mark A. Long, 50; his wife, Lisa Renee Long, 45; their 15-year-old daughter, Mahala Long; and their 20-year-old son, Samuel Mason Long, who is the suspected gunman.

The parents and their daughter died from multiple gunshots wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides. Samuel Mason Long died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a suicide, said coroner Dr. E. Jon Brandenberger.

He said in a news release that the shooting remains under investigation.

Hershberger said the family, including the elderly woman who alerted the police, lived at the home,. It is located just northwest of Fort Wayne, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Hershberger told WPTA-TV there was no immediate indication of a motive in the killings and that while there were many weapons in the home, officials believe they were legally obtained.