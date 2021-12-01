Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 18 cops found COVID-19 positive during antigen testing across state

A total of 18 police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand during the antigen testing across the state, informed Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-12-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 12:38 IST
A total of 18 police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand during the antigen testing across the state, informed Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "As many as 5,000 policemen have given their samples for COVID-19, out of which, 18 were tested positive. Most of these COVID-19 positive police personnel are from Haridwar and Pauri districts."

Further, the DGP has also given instructions that all the police personnel will undergo Covid testing in three days. Earlier on November 29, a total of 19 people from different government departments including seven police personnel were found COVID-19 positive, who were on duty during the President's visit, Kumar informed. (ANI)

