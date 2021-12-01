One kg RDX recovered in Punjab's Gurdaspur

One kg RDX explosive has been recovered from an Amritsar resident in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sukhwinder, was arrested on Sunday with a pistol from Dinanagar in Gurdaspur district, however, during his questioning he also revealed about the explosive and one kg RDX was recovered, the police said.

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh told PTI that Sukhwinder (29) is a resident of village Kakkar falling under Lopoke police station in Amritsar district.

He said further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)