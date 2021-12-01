Belarus' Lukashenko ready to halt Russian energy flows if Poland closes border -RIA

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he was ready to suspend Russian energy flows if Poland closes its border with Belarus, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Belarus is locked in a row with the European Union over migrants camped at its western border. The EU has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the bloc via Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. Belarus denies this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)