3 killed in explosion in illegal firecracker manufacturing unit

At least three persons were killed and three others injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police said.

The explosion happened at around 8 am in the two-storeyed house of Ashim Mondal in the Nodakhali area, a senior police officer said.

"There were three explosions in the house. Bodies of the house owner, one woman and another person, who was working in the factory were rescued," the police officer said.

One fire tender was rushed to the spot where a portion of the roof of the house, housing the illegal firecracker manufacturing unit, went off, he added.

A probe into the matter is on, the officer said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

