Vice Adm Biswajit Dasgupta assumes charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at an impressive Ceremonial Parade held at the Naval Base here today, 01 December 2021. Vice Adm Dasgupta inspected the Ceremonial Guard and reviewed platoons of naval personnel drawn from various ships and establishments of the ENC. The ceremony was attended by all Flag Officers and Commanding Officers of ships, submarines and establishments.

Vice Adm Biswajit Dasgupta is an alumnus of National Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985 and is a specialist in Navigation and Direction. He is a graduate of Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi.

He has commanded four frontline ships including the missile corvettes INS Nishank, INS Karmuk, stealth frigate INS Tabar and the aircraft carrier INS Viraat.

He has held other operational, training and staff appointments such as Commander Work Up at Headquarters at Indian Naval Work up Team (Kochi), Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College (Wellington), Officer-in-Charge of the Navy's Navigation and Direction School, Naval Assistant to the Chief of the Naval Staff and Fleet Operations Officer of the Western Fleet.

On promotion to Flag Rank, he was appointed as Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at Headquarters, Western Naval Command at Mumbai. During 2017-18, he held command of the prestigious Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam and was thereafter appointed as Additional Director General at NCC Headquarters, New Delhi. On promotion to the rank of Vice Admiral, he was appointed as the Controller Personnel Services at Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) at New Delhi from Jun 2019 to Jun 2020.

The Flag Officer is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for distinguished service. He was also awarded the Yudh Seva Medal for coordinating evacuation operations from strife-torn Yemen in 2015 under Operation Raahat.

Vice Adm Dasgupta was the Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command since Jun 2020 prior to being elevated as the Commander-in-Chief.

(With Inputs from PIB)

