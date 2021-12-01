Left Menu

Deepender Singh Hooda moves suspension notice in RS demanding discussion on MSP

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Wednesday moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and financial assistance to families of farmers who lost their lives during the protest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:57 IST
Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Hooda also moved the suspension of a business notice on Tuesday mentioning the same demands.

After the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Winter session, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will not leave the protest sites unless a discussion is held on their demands including that for MSP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

