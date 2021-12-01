Maha: ACB arrests district official for taking Rs 2,000 bribe in Navi Mumbai

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a staffer of the district milk business development office for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe for renewing license of stables in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. The ACB's Thane unit on Tuesday nabbed Kamlesh Sudhir Dhotre (40) and registered a case against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act at CBD police station in Navi Mumbai, the official said. According to the ACB, the complainant and his father wanted to get the license of their stables renewed and had applied for the same. The accused, who is posted as a supervisor at the office of the district milk business development officer, demanded Rs 2,000 for renewing the license, he said. The accused accepted Rs 1,000 in cash and asked the complainant to transfer the remaining amount to his friend's account, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

