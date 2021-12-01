Russia says some U.S. embassy staff must leave in January
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:14 IST
Russia's foreign ministry has ordered U.S. embassy staff who have been in Moscow for more than three years to leave Russia by Jan. 31, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
The move comes after Russia's ambassador to the United States said last week that 27 Russian diplomats and their families were being expelled from the United States and would leave on Jan. 30.
There was no immediate comment from the U.S. embassy in Moscow.
