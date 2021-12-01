Left Menu

Kerala determined to prevent new HIV infections by 2025: CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:21 IST
Kerala determined to prevent new HIV infections by 2025: CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is determined to prevent new HIV infections in the state by 2025 and due to the significant strides it has made in the health sector it can achieve this goal much earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

The CM, in a Facebook post on the occasion of World AIDS Day, said the state can achieve the goal of preventing new infections by intensifying the preventive measures as well as by finding out HIV patients and providing them proper treatment and care.

Vijayan said that in October 25,775 cases of HIV were registered in the state and the prevalence of the infection among adults here was 0.08 percent as compared to the national figure of 22 percent.

While the prevalence of HIV cases in Kerala was low compared to other states, there is still room for improvement, he added.

The CM said that the state Health Department and the AIDS Control Society have jointly planned extensive programs at the state, district, and taluk levels as part of the government's plan to prevent new HIV infections.

He said that this year's World AIDS Day message was to 'End inequality, AIDs and pandemic' for making an HIV-free community possible, and for this necessary awareness has to be created.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021