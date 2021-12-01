Left Menu

BJP MP urges govt to bring Uniform Civil Code

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:23 IST
BJP member Nishikant Dubey urged the Centre on Wednesday to bring a law soon to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Dubey said the Allahabad High Court had last month asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel for implementing the mandate of Article 44 of the Constitution, which speaks about a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

''Even after 75 years of Independence, we have not been able to bring in a Uniform Civil Code. I urge the government to soon bring a law to implement a Uniform Civil Code,'' he said.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor raised the issue of non-subsidised kerosene given to the southern state through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

He urged the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to increase the allocation of non-subsidised PDS kerosene to Kerala to help the fishermen community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

