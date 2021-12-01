Left Menu

Maha: Fire at single-storey house in Shahapur; no casualties

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:28 IST
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A fire erupted due to short circuit at a single-storey house in Shahapur of Maharashtra's Thane district, and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at a house located in the main marketplace of Khardi in the early hours of Tuesday, an official from the police outpost said.

While the flames were doused by locals in three hours, the house was completely gutted, he said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, as the occupants managed to get out in time, but valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh were destroyed, the official said.

The blaze erupted due to a short circuit in the kitchen, which caused a gas cylinder to explode and destroyed the house, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

