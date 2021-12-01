We need direct talks with Russia to end war in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine needs direct talks with Moscow in order to end the war against Russian-backed forces in its eastern Donbas region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy was addressing parliament after Ukraine urged NATO to prepare economic sanctions on Russia and boost military cooperation with Kyiv as a way of deterring Russia from launching a new attack after massing troops.

"We must tell the truth that we will not be able to stop the war without direct negotiations with Russia, and today this has already been recognized by all, all external partners," Zelenskiy said.

