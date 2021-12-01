Left Menu

Open borders to Afghan asylum-seekers, U.N. refugee agency says

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-12-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 14:30 IST
Afghans seeking to flee abroad face escalating risks as the domestic situation deteriorates, the United Nations refugee agency said on Wednesday in a plea to neighbouring countries to open their borders even to those without documentation.

Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan have deported increasing numbers of Afghans since August, following the Taliban takeover, it said. The UNHCR called for a halt to deportations saying Afghans may face persecution in their homeland where religious and ethnic minorities and activists have been targeted.

"UNHCR urges all countries receiving Afghan new arrivals to keep their borders open to those in need of international protection," the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement.

