Left Menu

Turkey seeks Ukraine-Russia de-escalation, opposes sanctions on Moscow -Anadolu

Ukrainian and Western officials say Moscow has massed forces on the border with Ukraine, which is battling Russia-backed separatists who control part of its territory to the east, and Kyiv on Wednesday urged NATO to prepare sanctions on Russia. President Tayyip Erdogan said this week NATO member Turkey was ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, and Cavusoglu said he would hold talks with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts on Thursday.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-12-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 15:03 IST
Turkey seeks Ukraine-Russia de-escalation, opposes sanctions on Moscow -Anadolu
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey is in contact with Ukraine and Russia to ease tensions, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding that sanctions on Moscow will not solve the crisis. Ukrainian and Western officials say Moscow has massed forces on the border with Ukraine, which is battling Russia-backed separatists who control part of its territory to the east, and Kyiv on Wednesday urged NATO to prepare sanctions on Russia.

President Tayyip Erdogan said this week NATO member Turkey was ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, and Cavusoglu said he would hold talks with his Ukrainian and Russian counterparts on Thursday. "We are in contact with both sides and we are advising them both to remain calm and ease tensions," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency. He said Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin would discuss the matter by phone on Friday.

"We don't believe sanctions will solve the issue," Cavusoglu said. "As Turkey, what we believe in is a right balance between deterrence and dialogue. Nobody can help Ukraine or another country through sanctions alone." Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed Erdogan's mediation offer, saying it did not refer to the conflict in Donbass between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists, but Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Erdogan and Putin would discuss the issue.

Turkey has good ties with both Kyiv and Moscow, but opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as its annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. While forging cooperation with Russia on defence and energy, Ankara has also sold sophisticated Turkish drones to Ukraine, angering Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021