Group of people attack woman, daughter in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area

A group of four people, including two women, allegedly attacked a 38-year-old woman and her daughter in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Wednesday.

The entire series of events was caught on a CCTV camera and one of the footages which surfaced on social media showed that just after the woman parked her car, her daughter, who stepped out of the vehicle, was physically assaulted by the accused women. When the mother rushed out to rescue her, two men started punching, kicking and beating up the woman with sticks in the parking area of her residential colony.

The footage further showed that the accused fled the spot when the woman started screaming for help while lying down next to her car.

Based on the CCTV footage, the attackers were identified as Neha and Megha, both 20 years of age. Police said they have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place on November 19.

In her FIR, the victim, who runs an NGO, alleged that the attackers were sent by an AAP MLA and another man. She also alleged that the accused robbed her gold chain and ring, and molested her. Based on her complaint, police said an FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to the FIR, the woman alleged that the incident took place when she and her daughter were returning home from Pitampura. The complainant alleged that her daughter's phone was snatched by the accused women and two men assaulted the woman with sticks and iron rods.

In the FIR, she alleged that the attackers were sent by a man and an AAP MLA, who resides in her neigbhourhood, and while she was being assaulted, she heard them discussing that they would not paid money by those who hired them, if the woman and her daughter were killed. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway and they are probing the case from all angles, including that of personal enmity.

