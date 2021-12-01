Left Menu

CBI investigation in 64 cases pending for over 5 years: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 15:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 64 cases are under CBI investigation for more than five years, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said as many as 1,256 cases are under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and of these, 64 are pending for more than five years.

