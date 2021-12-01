CBI investigation in 64 cases pending for over 5 years: Centre
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 15:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A total of 64 cases are under CBI investigation for more than five years, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said as many as 1,256 cases are under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and of these, 64 are pending for more than five years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Jitendra Singh
- Central Bureau of Investigation
- Lok Sabha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Trudeau exploits rival's split on vaccines as parliament reconvenes
European Parliament demands freeze of EU recovery money for Poland
Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill passes first reading in Parliament
Pak's Parliament enacts law to give Kulbhushan Jadhav right to file review appeal against his conviction
Canada's Trudeau exploits rival's split on vaccines as parliament reconvenes