CBI investigation in 64 cases pending for over 5 years: Centre

A total of 64 cases are under CBI investigation for more than five years, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said as many as 1,256 cases are under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and of these, 64 are pending for more than five years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)